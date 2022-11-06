1970

Goin' Down the Road

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 18th, 1970

Studio

Not Available

Story of desolation as two friends travel from Nova Scotia to Toronto in hope of finding a better life. Drifting from job to job: bottling plant, car wash, bowling alley, newspaper delivery, and in between enjoying the night life of the big city. Their previous life is looking better all the time. This movie is a time capsule of Toronto's Yonge Street - record stores (defunct A&A's), bars, and old neighbourhood side streets.

Cast

Paul BradleyJoey
Jayne EastwoodBetty
Cayle CherninSelina
Nicole MorinNicole
Mary BlackPeter's Aunt
Doug McGrathPeter

