1997

Going All the Way

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 18th, 1997

Studio

Lakeshore Entertainment

Korean War--era veterans and ex-classmates "Gunner" Casselman and "Sonny" Burns reunite upon their return home. Gunner, who spent the war years abroad, is trying to convince his mother that his gal Marty is good enough for him, while Sonny, who was stationed stateside, is torn between loyal Buddy and tempting Gale Ann. As they commiserate, the men realize that they're outgrowing the lives they lived before the war.

Cast

Ben AffleckTom 'Gunner' Casselman
Amy LocaneBuddy Porter
Rose McGowanGale Ann Thayer
Rachel WeiszMarty Pilcher
John LordanElwood Burns
Robert SwanLuke

View Full Cast >

Images