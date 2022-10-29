Going Attractions: The Definitive Story of the American Drive-in Movie

Not Available

Once a vibrant part of American culture, drive-ins reached their peak in the late 1950s with almost 5,000 dotting the nation. Although drive-ins are experiencing a resurgence, today less than 400 remain. In a nation that loves cars and movies, why haven't they survived? April Wright's lovingly made documentary--filled with archival images of hundreds of open and closed drive-in theaters and interviews with theater owners and cinema luminaries such as Roger Corman--attempts to answer that question.