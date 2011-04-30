2011

Going Down in La-La Land

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 30th, 2011

Studio

La-La Land Films

Based on the novel by Andy Zeffer, "Going Down in LA-LA Land" is a riveting and uncensored look at Hollywood. It is a story that reveals how friendships sustain us and keep us going. It is a tale that reflects our celebrity-obsessed culture. It is a revealing look at some people's desire to be loved, adored, and adulated at any cost. Readers have grown to adore the flawed and imperfect, yet earnest and likable characters of Adam and Candy. Now movie audiences will have the same opportunity to follow their rocky ride through Hollywood, and all the laughs that go along with it.

Cast

Allison LaneCandy
Michael MedicoJohn
Casper AndreasNick
Jesse ArcherMatthew
Bruce VilanchMissy
Judy TenutaZinnea

Images