Not Available

In 1771 the oppression of Tsarist administration forced the larger part of Kalmyk's approximately 170,000-200,000 people to migrate to Dzungaria. Ubashi Khan, the great-grandson of Ayuka Khan and the last Kalmyk Khan, decided to return his people to their ancestral homeland Dzungaria, and restore the Dzungaria Khanate and Mongolian independence. Their goal is not an easy one and a lot of fighting and drama unfolds.