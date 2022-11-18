Going for Broke

Not Available

This program documents the Japanese American soldiers who, to prove their loyalty to the United States, distinguished themselves during World War II. Racism and prejudice towards Asian Americans during the war and immediately after are contrasted with the achievements of the 100th Infantry Battalion and the 442nd Regimental Combat Team: their rescue of the Lost Battalion, their successful campaigns in Northern Italy, and their liberation of the concentration camps. The American government's recent apology and the belated awarding of the Congressional Medal of Honor to 21 soldiers from these regiments close the program.