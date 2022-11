Not Available

A mockumentary that looks at the oversized dreams and harsh realities of pyramid schemes and multi-level marketing businesses. Follow the fortunes of hilarious cast of characters, including timid jeffrey, evangelical home-schoolers Ken and Keri, and silver-tongued Gabe, as they struggle to get their sales numbers up in time for the big convention. Packed with memorably funny moments fueled by an impressive troupe of improv actors, this movie is must-see for comedy fans.