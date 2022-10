Not Available

This documentary provides a nostalgic and insightful look at Hollywood's on- and off-screen efforts at promoting wartime patriotism during the years 1941-1945. Hosted by actor Van Johnson, the film includes movie clips, newsreel footage and interviews with stars of that halcyon era such as Vivian Blaine, Douglas Fairbanks Jr., Roddy McDowall, Jackie Cooper, Gloria DeHaven and Tony Randall.