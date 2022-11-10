1944

Going My Way

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 5th, 1944

Studio

Paramount

Youthful Father Chuck O'Malley (Bing Crosby) led a colourful life of sports, song, and romance before joining the Roman Catholic clergy. After being appointed to a run-down New York parish , O'Malley's worldly knowledge helps him connect with a gang of boys looking for direction, eventually winning over the aging, conventional Parish priest (Barry Fitzgerald).

Cast

Bing CrosbyFather Chuck O'Malley
Barry FitzgeraldFather Fitzgibbon
Frank McHughFather Timothy O'Dowd
James BrownTed Haines Jr.
Gene LockhartTed Haines Snr.
Jean HeatherCarol James

