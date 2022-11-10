Going My Way

Youthful Father Chuck O'Malley (Bing Crosby) led a colourful life of sports, song, and romance before joining the Roman Catholic clergy. After being appointed to a run-down New York parish , O'Malley's worldly knowledge helps him connect with a gang of boys looking for direction, eventually winning over the aging, conventional Parish priest (Barry Fitzgerald).
|Bing Crosby
|Father Chuck O'Malley
|Barry Fitzgerald
|Father Fitzgibbon
|Frank McHugh
|Father Timothy O'Dowd
|James Brown
|Ted Haines Jr.
|Gene Lockhart
|Ted Haines Snr.
|Jean Heather
|Carol James
