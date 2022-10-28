Going Our Way

Film is talking about scouts who spend their free time in nature. Aleks is camping near Soča river together with his friends. Starešina, the scouting leader is taking everything too serious and that cause a lot of problems. And boys are a lot more interested in girls than camp. The movie was filmed in ideal Triglav National Park in Slovenia.
|Jana Zupančič
|Kuharica Majda
|Tadej Koren Šmid
|Aleks
|Jure Kreft
|Zaspanc
|Matevž Štular
|Jaka
|Gaja Pegan Nahtigal
|Maja
|Pia Korbar
|Karmen
