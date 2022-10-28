Not Available

Going Our Way

  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

E-Film

Film is talking about scouts who spend their free time in nature. Aleks is camping near Soča river together with his friends. Starešina, the scouting leader is taking everything too serious and that cause a lot of problems. And boys are a lot more interested in girls than camp. The movie was filmed in ideal Triglav National Park in Slovenia.

Cast

Jana ZupančičKuharica Majda
Tadej Koren ŠmidAleks
Jure KreftZaspanc
Matevž ŠtularJaka
Gaja Pegan NahtigalMaja
Pia KorbarKarmen

View Full Cast >

Images