1974

Going Places

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 12th, 1974

Studio

S.N. Prodis

Two whimsical, aimless thugs harass and assault women, steal, murder, and alternately charm, fight, or sprint their way out of trouble. They take whatever the bourgeois characters value: whether it's cars, peace of mind, or daughters. Marie-Ange, a jaded, passive hairdresser, joins them as lover, cook, and mother confessor. She's on her own search for seemingly unattainable sexual pleasure.

Cast

Patrick DewaerePierrot
Miou-MiouMarie-Ange
Jeanne MoreauJeanne Pirolle
Brigitte FosseyLa femme dans le train
Christian AlersLe père de Jacqueline
Michel PeyrelonLe médecin

Images