Not Available

Ethel, is a young Christian woman who is introduce Lillie-Mae Scott, a reverend's daughter, to a wild party girl named Bessie. Bessie is interested in drinking, men, and dancing and tries to lead Lillie-Mae astray. Lillie-Mae sells her soul to the devil in exchange for beauty. Bessie's life is ruined by partying and she becomes a flower selling tramp. Lillie-Mae turns back to the Lord is rebaptized in a river and then wakes up from a dream. She now has religion.