Michael and Jackie O'Brien (Owner's of the World Famous 'Toi' restaurant on Sunset), take a journey of rock music, love, and family as they get their sixties band back together again to play one last time at 'Goodstock' in West Virginia. Along the way they talk to Ed Begley Jr. about his sixties experiences, jam out with Giovanni Ribisi, and find out that Woodstock isn't 'what' it used to be.