Going West

A U.I.C. production. Animation starring Jerry the Troublesome Tyke - a cartoon dog. C/U of the artist (Sid Griffiths?) sitting at a desk with a small easel standing on top of it. He folds up a piece of paper and places it inside a book. He then puts a pen in an ink pot but before he begins drawing he looks at the image already on the paper. There is a folded screen on the piece of paper. A sign is hung from the screen which reads: "Not to be disturbed." Growling noises emerge from behind the screen. Sid scratches his head. He puts his hand on the paper and "moves" the screen to reveal Jerry sitting in an armchair. "Leave me alone - I'm FED UP!" yells Jerry. He curls his lip at Sid then paces backwards and forwards across the piece of paper. "I'm sick of this quiet life - why can't we do a cowboy film?" says Jerry.