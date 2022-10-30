Gojira: The Flesh Alive

Not Available

Live at Garorock: Oroborus The Heaviest Matter Of The Universe Backbone Love From The Sky; A Sight To Behold The Art Of Dying Drum Solo Clone Flying Whales The Way Of All Flesh Terra Incognita Vacuity 1. "Oroborus" 4:49 2. "The Heaviest Matter Of The Universe" 4:30 3. "Backbone" 4:49 4. "Love" 4:58 5. "From The Sky" 5:40 6. "A Sight To Behold" 5:32 7. "The Art Of Dying" 8:32 8. "Drum Solo" 1:09 9. "Clone" 5:56 10. "Flying Whales" 5:53 11. "The Way Of All Flesh" 7:53 12. "Terra Incognita" 3:57 13. "Vacuity"