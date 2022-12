Not Available

This is the third installment in the series that was broadcast on Fuji TV's "Historical Drama Special" in 1983, and the story continues from the end of previous work. Ichibei, who plays Tomisaburo Wakayama, is in a series of pinches, such as being seriously injured to the spear and being caught by the Oniwaban and tortured. The action scene in the snow, which reversely utilizes the fact that it was snowing in Kyoto at the time of shooting, is also very powerful.