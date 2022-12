Not Available

The second installment of the "Gokudo Seisen" series, a hard-line action OV that presents the original draft of Shigenori Takechi under the supervision of Takashi Miike of "IZO". A hot-blooded yakuza challenges a "holy war" against a company that earns a lot of money in a villainous way. Big actors such as Taishu Kase and Hiroki Matsukata set aside.