Chellappa (Jayaram), an orphan, runs a photo studio in deficit with his friends (Chinni Jayanth and Vadivelu). Mary (Bhanupriya) comes to his village to learn singing to a guru (Kalyan Kumar) and she helps her guru's family in many ways. Kannan (Arjun Sarja), her guru's son, is supposed to be in the city. Chellappa falls in love with Mary and he proposes to marry her. Mary reveals that she was married and she tells him her past. Her real name was Gayatri, she was a rich girl and she was in love with Kannan. Kannan had lot of responsibility and had to help his poor family. Gayatri's guardian (Jaishankar) accepted for their marriage but Vasanth (S. N. Vasanth), his son, also wanted to marry her and sent henchmen to kill him. Kannan died at Gayatri's birthday party where her guardian had arranged for their engagement after Gayatri promised to help his family. Vasanth's father sent his son to jail and he apologized to Gayatri. She went to her friend Mary's village instead of her.