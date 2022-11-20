Not Available

Gokulathil Seethai is a 1996 Tamil film directed by Agathiyan. The film stars Karthik, Suvalakshmi and Karan in the lead roles. The film's score and soundtrack are composed by Deva. The film was a "super - blockbuster" and displayed a different dimension of the actor. The movie was remade into Telugu as Gokulamlo Seetha (1997) starring Pawan Kalyan and Raasi. Agathiyan himself remade the film in Hindi as Hum Ho Gaye Aapke with Fardeen Khan. Gokulathil Seethai became a success among 1996 Deepavali releases.