Gol Gappe is an upcoming Punjabi movie scheduled to be released on 10 Apr, 2020. The movie is directed by Smeep Kang and will feature Binnu Dhillon, Rajat Bedi, Ihana Dhillon and Navneet Kaur Dhillon as lead characters. Other popular actor who was roped in for Gol Gappe is B.N. Sharma.