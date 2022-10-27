Not Available

Golapi Mukta Rahasya Pink Pearl is one of the precious pearl of the world. Joychand a simple service holder owned a pink pearl, which he got from his great grandfather. One day when Feluda, Topsey and Jatayu was facilitated at Sonahati for his achievement, Joychand introduced himself and told them the story of pink pearl. In the meantime, the whole story was published in newspaper and many buyers came to hime to purchase the pearl. Maganlal Meghraj to Suraj Singh everyone was interested to to purphase the pearl. In such a situation, Feluda came to support Joychand and after some hilarious incidents Feluda Comfortably manage to protect the pearl handed over to the proper buyer.