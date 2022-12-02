Gold Rush Boys

Not Available

In the good old days when California's gold miners had pouches heavy with nuggets and bulges heavier still, Kincaid's was the most popular place in a world without women, and full of sex-crazed men! Here, '49ers could get anything they wanted in a house of boys who aimed to please, and did just that! When innocent Kurt Williams shows up looking for work and passes Kincaid's (Mike Braun) test, he's hired on the spot, and joins the house's stable of fresh eager-to-please boys-for-hire.