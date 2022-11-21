Gold Rush Daze

Not Available

A man stops for gas on his way to dig for gold. The man at the station tells him what it was like back in 1849 in San Francisco, which we see. A sucker is hauled off the street and sat down at a card game; he dashes off as soon as someone shouts "they found gold in the hills" but others stake claims before he can. He ends up chopping off a cliff, falling down, and landing in the hospital. The doctor gives him news of another gold strike and he rushes out to begin panning. After some more mining gags and a song, we see a montage of more failed gold strikes. Back to the present day, where the storyteller claims to have sworn off gold, until a rider passes through with news of another strike, when he trades the station for the car and sets out after the gold.