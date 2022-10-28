Gold, Silver, Death

Not Available

Oro Plata Mata traces the changing fortunes of two aristocratic families in Negros during World War II. The Ojeda family is celebrating Margarita Ojeda’s (Sandy Andolong) debut. In the garden, Trinidad (Cherie Gil) receives her first kiss from Miguel Lorenzo (Joel Torre), her childhood sweetheart. Don Claudio Ojeda (Manny Ojeda) and his fellow landowners talk about war. The youngest guests mock Miguel’s reluctance to join the army and brand him a Mama’s Boy. The celebration is cut short by news of the sinking of the ship Corregidor.