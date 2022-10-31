Not Available

In the summer of 2010, AIX Records recorded 7 new projects using prototype Panasonic 3D video cameras. The first of these projects to make it through the post production process was the Goldberg Variations Acoustica, which was released as the world's first 3D Music Album&trade on August 3 of that year. It is not a live concert Blu-ray disc like virtually all other blu-ray titles although it does have HD-Video of the entire session. It is a single take improvisation based on the Baroque masterpiece of J.S. Bach, my favorite composer. The AIX All Star Band has done three previous 'acoustica' projects with us and each has its own quality.