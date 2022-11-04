Not Available

Goldberg - Who's Next?

    Exclusive profile of the jackhammering ex-football star who has gone on to become one of wrestling's most menacing forces. This entertaining installment of the Superstar Series features Wrestlemania champ Goldberg. The video covers the highlights of his career in the ring, including his win over Hulk Hogan as well as some of his most powerful and inventive wrestling moves. A must-see for any serious Wrestling fan.

    Cast

    		Bill GoldbergHimself
    		Terry Gene BolleaHimself (as Hollywood Hogan)
    		Kevin NashHimself
    		Paul WightThe Giant (as Giant)

