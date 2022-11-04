Goldberg - Who's Next?

Exclusive profile of the jackhammering ex-football star who has gone on to become one of wrestling's most menacing forces. This entertaining installment of the Superstar Series features Wrestlemania champ Goldberg. The video covers the highlights of his career in the ring, including his win over Hulk Hogan as well as some of his most powerful and inventive wrestling moves. A must-see for any serious Wrestling fan.
|Bill Goldberg
|Himself
|Terry Gene Bollea
|Himself (as Hollywood Hogan)
|Kevin Nash
|Himself
|Paul Wight
|The Giant (as Giant)
