Live Budokan DVD that even beginners can feel that I've never seen a live Golden Bomber, and fairly "interesting". As the title is packed to imagine the crappy content, even jokes. However, MC between laughter and the songs that they have spun out and cool visual system, further play is excellent. Is packed attractions. Of course, music is enjoyed in the song! Great, laughing at the theater, I enjoy your full stomach. It is a DVD worth getting.