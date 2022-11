Not Available

Turkish spy Golden Boy takes a London vacation while, back in Istanbul, baddies are running rampant shooting people and thwarted secret messages with wild abandon. Turns out this mayhem is all the handiwork of a nefarious, Blofeld-esque bad baddie (Günbay) who enjoys petting a white kitty cat when he isn't plotting to blow up Turkey with a atomic bomb. Can our Golden Boy stop it in time when he isn't distracted by all the belly dancers and extended fist fights?