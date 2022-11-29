Golden Earring - Live From The Twilight Zone

Not Available

The year 1984 was a memorable and exceptionally successful year for Golden Earring. When the lady smiles was released in early February, and became number 1 thanks to the controversial video by Dick Maas, which can be admired in the original version on this DVD. As well as the 3 other historical Dick Maas - Golden Earring videos, by the way. More original and better videos have never been made in the Netherlands. On March 3, the album N.E.W.S. from, (including 'When the lady smiles). That album also hit number 1 and stayed on the album chart for 18 weeks. And on March 7, Golden Earring started its 11th (!) - and in hindsight last - American tour of a total of 38 performances, which the group took to Hawaii.