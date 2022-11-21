Golden Films - Little Mermaid

Not Available

Lena is a princess mermaid, sea king's daughter who dreams of someday marrying a wonderful prince. After disobeying her father, Lena visit the sea surface and first sees the Prince Stephan, who falls madly in love. Soon after, the ship that sails the Prince Stephan sinks and the youth's life in danger until Lena manages to save and bring to a beach near the school where he studied Princess Anne. Lena comes to the aid of the witch Cassandra and gives voice to change legs to walk in the outside world and meet her prince. Cassandra gives you what you ask with the proviso that if Lena fail to win the hearts of Stephan and marry another, Lena then become Seaspray for the rest of his life.