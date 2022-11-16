Not Available

The explosive fourth season of Golden Gate puts a different spin on the formula for "San Francisco Sex" with Tourist Season. With its micro-climates and micro-neighborhoods, San Francisco is a city that can change drastically from one block to the next. If you're not paying attention, you can go from tony Nob Hill to the grungy Tenderloin in a heartbeat, which can occasionally cause some problems for the ongoing onslaught of tourists coming to dip their toes in the sexual freedom that The City symbolized. Golden Gate: Tourist Season shares four of their stories.