The Golden Mask hires an assassin (Eagle Claw star Chi Kwan Chun) to kill a man who turns out to be the assassin's brother. Now, the assassin is determined to discover the identity of his former employer. On his way to completing that quest, however, he'll encounter danger and conspiracies. Bruce Lee's student Wei Tung also stars in this martial arts extravaganza, which features numerous fighting styles and weapons.