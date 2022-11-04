1977

Golden Rendezvous

  • Thriller
  • Action
  • Crime

Release Date

December 31st, 1977

Studio

United Artists

Action-packed suspense thriller finds innocuous-looking purser Carter (Harris) the unlikely hero when the floating casino on which he works is hijacked by a heavily armed group of mercenaries, led by John Vernon. Complicating matters, a nuclear warhead has been smuggled aboard as collateral for a rendezvous with another ocean liner, loaded with gold bullion. A cast full of supernovas, dazzling set & stunt work, and a catchy theme tune by Jeff Wayne create a pleasing audio-visual experience light on logic but fast paced and entertaining nonetheless.

Cast

Richard HarrisJohn Carter
Ann TurkelSusan Beresford
Gordon JacksonDr. Marston
John VernonLuis Carreras
David JanssenCharles Conway
Burgess MeredithVan Heurden

