Ava is far from happy about having to move in with her mother again after finishing college. A lot has changed since she was a child. Her old room is occupied by her mother's home exercise machine, and Ava's friends have their own lives to worry about. However, her mother has found a new boyfriend who is not much older than Ava herself. Ava finds herself without any prospects for the future and doesn't quite know what to do with her life.