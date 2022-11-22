Not Available

The first one-woman feature film, Golden Vanity tells the story of a Judy Garland-esque movie star over the course of one night in 1967 as she tape-records what she thinks are her memoirs but could soon become her suicide note. In a solo tour-de-force, Melora Hardin (NBC's The Office & Amazon's Transparent) powerfully and painfully embodies the end product of the Hollywood use-them-up and spit-them-out machinery. Drunk and alone in her empty mansion, Golden Vanity is Ms. Montgomery-Mayflower’s last chance to preserve her horrifying and hilarious life story, one last shot to relive the glory days, before it’s too late...