The film tells the story of the anti-Japanese war, the CCP's Jiaodong special committee for the gold resources of Zhaoyuan, and the Japanese army and traitors have fought a desperate struggle. A large number of Jiaodong children paid the price of blood and life, and the gold was continuously transported to Yan'an, where the CPC Central Committee is located. The heroic story, in order to pay tribute to the heroic children of Jiaodong and countless revolutionary martyrs.