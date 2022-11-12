Goldfish in city N

Not Available

The boy caught a goldfish and without begging for anything, lets go. In gratitude, the goldfish decided to give the boy a new imported bicycle, which the boy had long dreamed of. And so the boy comes home with a new bike. Parents are surprised, questioned and, of course, do not believe their son. Can a goldfish give bicycles? They suspect the son of theft and deception. But finally, the boy manages to convince his parents and justify his honest name. But this fact immediately becomes the property of a small provincial town. Requests and orders rained down on the boy with immediate fulfillment of desires.