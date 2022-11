Not Available

Ned Rivers loses his ranch to the railroad and returns to prospecting. In the wild he meets and befriends Jessie who has been wandering in the mountains since her father died. They take care of an orphaned grizzly cub, Goldy, a "Golden Bear," whose mother has been killed by a circus owner looking for a new circus attraction. When the circus owner, Boss Cooperman, arrives Ned and Jessie try to save her with the help of new friends.