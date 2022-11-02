Not Available

Whether you're new to golf or already a strong player, you're guaranteed to learn something new about the game with this DVD! Golf For Dummies DVD features: Designed for golfers of all ages levels, and egos Easy-to-follow program for any player Discover how to grip your clubs, stand, and swing Improve your putting Pick the best equipment for your game, and more Running length: 75 minutes About the Host: Gary McCord, a 25-year Tour veteran, stumbled into broadcasting when a CBS executive asked him to do color commentary---by tossing him a headset with 15 minutes to prepare. CBS liked Gary's style under pressure and he was on his way to a career in broadcasting. McCord writes for America Online and Golf Digest...Another of his efforts were: Just a Range Ball in a Box of Titleists a collection of essays and stories from his life on and off the Tour. McCord also operates the Kostis-McCord Teaching Center in Scottsdale, AZ with Peter Kostis.