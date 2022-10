Not Available

This unique documentary takes a look at a growing obsession for a number of people: golf. Going beyond those who hit the links a lot or follow the PGA tour religiously, this film tells tales of the truly obsessed. Meet a man who treats one of Arnold Palmer's divots as a pet and a woman who divorced her husband to court a lower-handicapped golfer, as well as the fanatic who, in one day alone, played courses in London, New York and Los Angeles.