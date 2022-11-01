Golfballs!

Not Available

Ah, the Pennytree Golf Club...lavish clubhouse, manicured greens, 18 holes of golfing paradise... NOT! Tattered and almost without any customers, Pennytree has become the target of a takeover by it's neighbor and competitor, Bentwood Country Club, owned and operated by the conniving Simon Roosevelt (Dan Barkley). Inspired by a freak accident, Liberty Pennytree (Christy Tummond) hatches a plan to bring in more golfers and crush Simon's takeover plans. Gorgeous ladies, hot bods and the fun filled "cart wash" are the attractions as busloads of new customers flock to the "new" Pennytree Golf Club. The ladies of Pennytree, led by "Barbara the Bod" (Amy Lynn Baxter), are a hit with the customers, money is rolling into Pennytree and Simon is steaming. Simon's not giving up and issues the ultimate challenge, a winner-take-all-match between Pennytree and Brentwood, "your pro against my pro." The winner