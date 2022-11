Not Available

Goliat is set in a small industrial town somewhere in Sweden. When Roland is sentenced to prison, his son, 16-year old Kimmie, is expected to provide for the family by taking over his dad's criminal business. This is a task he's not ready for. The film's depicting a boy's brutal entry into adult life and examines aspects of social heritage and patriarchal structures, at a time when the welfare is declining and Sweden is at change.