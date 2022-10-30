Not Available

Golmaal 3 highlights the story of hatred between two bunch of siblings within a family. One of nature's masterpieces, this is a family that eats together, prays together, lives together and a family 'that can't stand each other'. This quirky unique family will certainly deliver you with some rib tickling moments, ageless romance and some heartwarming scenes. A beautiful journey full of madness, love and excitement. A film with the perfect blend of just every emotion that will set in your heart with thrice the fun, thrice the magic, and thrice the laughter.