Golmaal 3

  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Eros International

Golmaal 3 highlights the story of hatred between two bunch of siblings within a family. One of nature's masterpieces, this is a family that eats together, prays together, lives together and a family 'that can't stand each other'. This quirky unique family will certainly deliver you with some rib tickling moments, ageless romance and some heartwarming scenes. A beautiful journey full of madness, love and excitement. A film with the perfect blend of just every emotion that will set in your heart with thrice the fun, thrice the magic, and thrice the laughter.

Cast

Arshad WarsiMadhav
Kareena KapoorDabbu
Kunal KhemuLaxman
Shreyas TalpadeLaxman Prasad Apte
Tusshar KapoorLucky
Mithun ChakrabortyPritam (Pappu)

