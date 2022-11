Not Available

When down and out boxer, Slim (Clifford Stubblefield), gets hired to protect gangsta pimp Goldie's (Ice-T, Ablaze, Body Count, New Jack City) prized possession, he soon discovers mixin' business with pleasure can be deadly. Now, the only way to win is to learn to be a player. Caught between Goldie and rival gangsta Blackie (Kool Mo Dee, Storm Trooper, Gang Related), he's got just one chance to land on top before the take him OUT KOLD!