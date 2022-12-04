Not Available

Golpes is a film that revisits the attack by the Chilean army to the Government Palace (La Moneda) in Santiago, Chile during the coup d'etat on September 11, 1973. Through images that document the palace and its surroundings, bullet marks on nearby walls, and the Atacama desert as a container of a history of disappearances and murders committed by the state, the film draws connections between the army from 1973 and the police force that guards the existing ideals inside La Moneda. The sound and the images are placed in hi-contrast as the boiling discontent outside this building becomes louder