The film is about Rudra (Soham), a pizza delivery boy and a ghost novel writer Anuradha (Mimi). The film starts with their love story. The lovebirds are in a live-in relationship. The film takes a turn when Rudra goes to a particular house to deliver a pizza. Strange things happen and the film turns into a horror flick. This horror thriller delves into Rudra's psychological disorder where he starts thinking whether Anuraddha exists in reality or not.