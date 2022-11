Not Available

Gombrowicz or seduction rebuilds, from the margins of the official film, the figure of Witold Gombrowicz. Peripheral par excellence, at the end of the 30's the renowned author of Ferdydurke and transatlantic came to stop the Argentina and stayed here for thirty years. Inevitably fragmentary, given the personality on the run of the own Gombrowicz (and the own Fischerman, In short)