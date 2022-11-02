Not Available

5 friends take a road trip to visit the caves within the Gomeda valley. Little do they know that these caves are still haunted by memories of torture that took place in the past. As they get closer, one by one, their dreams turn into nightmares, their nightmares turn into hallucinations, and their hallucinations turn into reality until the line between real and surreal exists no more: The valley begins to resemble the mother's womb, and the caves begin to resemble the umbilical cord between the mother and her unborn child. The memories of torture give way to the ever-haunting presence of guilt and regret that could only be felt by a mother.