An inside look at Italy's modern-day crime families, the Camorra in Naples and Caserta. Based on a book by Roberto Saviano. Power, money and blood: these are the "values" that the residents of the Province of Naples and Caserta, have to face every day. They hardly ever have a choice, and are forced to obey the rules of the Camorra. Only a lucky few can even think of leading a normal live.
|Gianfelice Imparato
|Don Ciro
|Maria Nazionale
|Maria
|Salvatore Cantalupo
|Pasquale
|Gigio Morra
|Iavarone
|Marco Macor
|Marco
|Salvatore Abruzzese
|Toto
View Full Cast >