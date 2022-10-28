Not Available

GONCHI tells the story of a Uruguayan car racer that dreamt about being in F1 and did all that was possible to reach his goal. When he was about to reach his best prize, he died in a car accident at the CART World Series tests in Laguna Seca, US. This is a story about inspiration and overcoming obstacles. It portrays that nothing is impossible in life if there is dedication and love. A story about a young man that went through many hardships and that raced with the best. He came from a far away country with no tradition in the international automobile racing world.